MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Down 6.9% in November

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MarineMax Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 460,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $821.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.57.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,640,000 after buying an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MarineMax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,612,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,909,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

