Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

