MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,502,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance
MSMKF opened at $12.42 on Friday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.
About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.
