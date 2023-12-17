MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. (OTCMKTS:MSMKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,502,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Stock Performance

MSMKF opened at $12.42 on Friday. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Get MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. alerts:

About MatsukiyoCocokara & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MatsukiyoCocokara & Co operates and manages a chain of drug stores and health insurance prescription pharmacies in Japan. The company is involved in the franchising of its stores. MatsukiyoCocokara & Co was founded in 1932 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MatsukiyoCocokara & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.