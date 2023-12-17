Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Up 13.8% in November

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 672,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 15,914.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MATW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.59. 813,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

