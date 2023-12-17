McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 2.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.1 %

MKC opened at $66.88 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.