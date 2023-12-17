McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in November

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.3 days.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

Shares of MCCRF stock remained flat at $1.41 during trading hours on Friday. 4,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

McCoy Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from McCoy Global’s previous dividend of $0.01. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

