McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $287.27 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.79.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

