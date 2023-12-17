McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCK traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $439.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $456.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

