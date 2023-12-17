Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 6,725 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 556,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,734. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $66.26.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

