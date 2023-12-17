Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock valued at $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $472.06. 7,840,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,646. The stock has a market cap of $206.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.65 and a 200 day moving average of $425.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

