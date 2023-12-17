Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.52. 986,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,760. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.77.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

