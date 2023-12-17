Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 34 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $773.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $779.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

