Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 752 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

