Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. 12,916,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

