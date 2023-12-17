Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Danaher stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $227.23. 7,886,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.