Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.94. 5,573,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $137.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

