Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 191,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,425. The firm has a market cap of $805.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

