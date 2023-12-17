Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,875 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

