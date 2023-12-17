Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.17. 6,910,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

