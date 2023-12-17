Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.49 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,328. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

