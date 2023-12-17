Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.51 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after buying an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,902. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.76 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $3,288,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

