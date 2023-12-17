Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.03. The company had a trading volume of 774,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,577. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

