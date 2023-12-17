Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,837,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.00. 8,324,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $165.84 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

