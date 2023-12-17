Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.40. 7,523,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

