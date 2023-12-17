Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

