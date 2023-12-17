Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.63. 3,185,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,580. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.