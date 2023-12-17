Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 125 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day moving average of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

