Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $418.57. 5,566,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,372. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total transaction of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,890,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

