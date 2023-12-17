Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 173 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.28. 5,623,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,871. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

