Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,316,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

