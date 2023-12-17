Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.46% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $826,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,296.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 107,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,056. The company has a market capitalization of $567.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.07.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

