Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $359,140,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. 30,860,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,180. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

