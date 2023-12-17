Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,124 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,346,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,027. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

