Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 113 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.03. 4,354,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.81 and a 200 day moving average of $509.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

