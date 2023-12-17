Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 182 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,344,600,000 after purchasing an additional 370,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,160,000 after purchasing an additional 827,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

TXN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,337,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,870. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.