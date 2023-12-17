Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 187 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $258.34. 2,269,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,980. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

