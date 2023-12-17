Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,453 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

ADBE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $584.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $579.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $266.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.