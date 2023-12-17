Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,056 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,145. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

