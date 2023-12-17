Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 265 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

EMR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,145. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

