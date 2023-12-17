Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after buying an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after buying an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,891,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,590. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

