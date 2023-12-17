Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 61 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $461.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $547.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $473.76 and a 200-day moving average of $452.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

