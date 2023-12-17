Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 701 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.15. 3,722,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

