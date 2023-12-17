Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,633,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,575. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

