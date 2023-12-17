MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MediaCo by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDIA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. 5,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,827. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

MediaCo ( NASDAQ:MDIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

