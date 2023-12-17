MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in November

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

MedMen Enterprises Company Profile

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

