MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in November

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MedMen Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of MedMen Enterprises stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. MedMen Enterprises has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
MedMen Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MedMen Enterprises
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.