MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in November

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 6,472,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
