Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Brett Heath Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director Brett Heath sold 18,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$84,600.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 8.2 %

CVE MTA opened at C$4.34 on Friday. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. The firm has a market cap of C$388.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 223.00%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$1.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

