Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Metalpha Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MATH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 6,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,793. Metalpha Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46.
About Metalpha Technology
