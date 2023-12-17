Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Up 13.6% in November

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Metalpha Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MATH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 6,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,793. Metalpha Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited operates as a digital assets service provider. The company offers investing and wealth management services through a full-service institutional-grade platform. It serves crypto and blockchain mining companies, institutional investors, and family offices. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022.

