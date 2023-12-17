Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $11.45 Million Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 188.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 76,990 shares during the period. Ryanair comprises approximately 0.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Ryanair worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $130.55 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.