MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.25.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFA. Wedbush began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

MFA opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -368.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

